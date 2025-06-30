State Touts 1st EV Charging Station Built With CCA Money, Only 999,999 to Go

The controversial carbon tax plan known as the Climate Commitment Act has fleeced WA drivers, businesses, and consumers of about $3 billion dollars since it went into effect in January of 2023. It's basically a pollution tax, forced on business in order to stay in business.

Now the state holds press conference over 1 charging station being built with CCA money.

Although the Trump Administration did away with the CA Environmental Waivers that allowed states such as WA to link to their standards--which in turn disposed of the 2035 WA ban on sales of fossil fueled vehicles--state officials continue to push construction of EV charging stations.

WA state government experts estimated recently the state would need at least 1 million more charging stations to handle the 'flood' of EVs by 2030.The Rocky Mountain Institute, a clean energy group, claimed the state would need at least 1.3 million by that time.

Get our free mobile app

Last week, on June 25th, the WA State Department of Commerce held a press conference and media event in Aberdeen to announce the opening of the 1st Community Based EV charging station built using CCA funds.

The project cost $908,000, $511,000 of it CCA funding, the rest of private sources. According to reports, it has 8 fast-charging ports for vehicles.

$3 billion taken from citizens and business via the CCA so far, an 1 charging station to show for it. Officials, including former Governor Jay Inslee, said the CCA would be used for environmental projects and purposes. According to state data, and estimated $463 million is designated for the Natural Climate Solutions Account for climate projects but a specific funding list was not listed. 35 percent of funds going forward are said to be slated for "disadvantaged" communities and tribes.

$3 billion collected over 2-plus years, and one charging station to show for it.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years. Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa