WA Health Officials Float State-Run Drug User Program Proposal

A number of years ago when Officials in WA state, and others, came up with the idea of safe drug injection sites, they created a firestorm in many communities. The idea was to provide needle exchanges for drug addicts, to prevent them from getting communicable diseases.

Now, that 'theory' has created a new proposal for drug users.

WA State Healthcare Authority work groups wants to create state-run drug use zones.

The Center Square is reporting the WSHA workgroup SURSAC, or the Substance Use Recovery Services Advisory Committee is proposing a pilot plan to create a "safe buyers" club for drug users. The other ideas revolve around creating supervised consumption locations, where persons are prescribed and administered.

Another one would involve dispensing drugs to persons who can then use them outside of a supervised setting, as well as making cannabis available to adults without the 'constraints' of the state pot store system or prescriptions.

Get our free mobile app

The plan is already drawing fire from opponents, including GOP House Rep Travis Coture of Allyn, who told The Center Square SURSAC doesn't seem interested in other methods to curb the state's exploding drug problems:

“They only want to double down on the failures and what we're talking about here is taxpayer-funded drug dealing where the state would hand out heroin, fentanyl and meth on our dime, and that's not treatment, that's surrender."

Critics say these programs amount to nothing more than taxpayer-funded illegal drug dealing by the state.