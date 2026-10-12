The WA Liquor Control and Cannabis Board is seeking input from growers, processors, retailers and others involved in the marijuana industry as well as citizens.

Liquor Control Eyeing a New Medical Marijuana Certification Program

Currently, in WA, the cost of a pot license to grow, process or sell recreational or medical marijuana is $1,781. It covers growers, processors and sellers.

Now, Liquor Control says due to Federal requirements, they are taking comments about creating a new, additional medical certification.

According to Liquor Control, this is Why:

"Rules on this subject may be needed to verify information and confirm the extent of the licensee’s participation in medical cannabis activities for federal registration, banking, insurance, or other lawful purposes."

WA is only of only 9 states that uses one general license for all entites involved in the marijuana industry. WA DC also uses a separate medical license.

The Feds Say Unliscened Cannabis is a Schedule 1 (Illegal) Drug, Medical is Schedule 3, Legal

For that reason, WA state says they need more 'clarity' for medical pot growers, processors and retailers.

Liquor Control says interested parties can learn more and submit comments until December 4. For More details on that, Click Here.