It's unfortunate (for the workers) when Starbucks closes what they believe are underperforming coffee locations. But when they steadily chip away and close corporate business venues, it only reinforces their 'march' to Nashville.

Another WARN Alert--Corporate and Operations Center to Close

WARN Alerts (Worker Adjustment Retaining Notification) are the legally-mandated notifications from Employment Security when a company cuts jobs. Any firm who employs 100 or more workers in WA state (regardless of how many locations) they are require to notiffy Employment Security, even if it's only 1 person.

We've been seeing a steady stream of these from the tech sector and Starbucks as they continue on their program to try to reclaim their share of the coffee market.

Corporate Operations Center at SeaTac to Close

Corporate and Operations Centers act as supports for regional and international hubs in the Starbucks chain, providing strategic planning, growth, retail oversight, expansion and operations improvement for the world coffee giant.

Following their corporate headquarters move to Nashville over rising taxes and operational costs in WA, a number of regional offices and hubs did close, others stayed open. But they moved the "big" headquarters out of Seattle, leaving other regionals in other states open.

135 Workers go Away Near Seattle

This latest WARN Alert says 135 workers will exit their Corporate and Operations facility located right next to SeaTac Airport and it will be closed by December 31st. That's when the layoffs will alll happen. This closure is accompanied by the shutting down of the SeaTac Terminal A store at the airport which will cost 13 jobs.

You might expect this since they began in Seattle, but WA State has had THE most Starbucks worker layoffs in the entire United States since they started these ongoing rounds of cuts last February (2025).