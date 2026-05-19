The WA State Employment Security WARN Alerts have been busy with Starbucks lately.

Another 252 Corporate Workers to be Gone by Next February in WA

According to a company email, via Geekwire, Starbucks says the reductions are being done to “further sharpen focus, prioritize work, reduce complexity, and lower costs."

Get our free mobile app

The positions being affected include senior level management, among them 9 vice-presidents. Also affected are senior level managers and analysts, and the departments include operations, HR, Brand, Tech Legal and others.

Starbucks Has Cut Nearly 2,000 workers since new CEO Brian Niccol Took over in '24

The separations, as they are called, will begin in July, and are expected to be finished by next February. While they haven't announced any new store closings, Starbucks plans to or has already closed regional offices in Atlanta, Burbank CA, Chicago and Dallas, but has left their Seattle headquarters open--for now.

Other offices that remain open are in New York, Toronto and Coral Gables, Florida.

Starbucks announced a while back they are building a new corporate headquarters in Nashville.

They did anounce plans at the end of March they were shuttering five Seattle-area coffee stores.