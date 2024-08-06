Starbucks Closes Iconic Market Store Over Safety Issues

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

There was no announcement about the closing, it just happened.

Starbucks closes iconic location, at least for now

Much has been made about the blight in Downtown Seattle and around Pike Place Market. Over the last few years, following the defund Police movement, crime, drugs and other issues became rampant. Most of the major downtown tenants have long since fled the area, including Lululemon, Fox's Seattle jewelry store, North Face and PCC Community Markets flagship store have all closed.

Now, Starbucks has, at least for now, shut down its location near the entrance to Pike Place. According to MyNorthwest.com, they issued a statement that read in part:

(the store will remain closed) “as we evaluate how best to offer a warm and welcoming environment for customers and partners at this store.”

Signs came down, the doors were locked and some boards put up to help protect windows and doors. It's the one across the street, near the entrance to the market.

Jason Rantz from AM 770 KTTH notes that Starbucks closing an iconic, high-traffic store during the busy summer and tourist season reinforces how bad conditions are in the Downtown and Pike Place area.

Some business leaders said on Linked In that walking through the Downtown area is "embarrassing" and almost apocalyptic. No word on how long the venue will remain shuttered.