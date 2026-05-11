Geekwire reports some of the recent Starbucks layoffs include higher-level workers.

Another 61 Headquarters Workers are Going Away

WARN Alerts from WA State Employment Security are required for every business in WA who employs 100 or more workers, regardless of where they're located, if anyone is laid off.

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Now, The just issued WARN alert says the 61 tech workers will be gone by June 20th.

The nation's lead tech publication, Geekwire, reports the workers are from the tech sector and include cybersecurity analysts, systems analysts and administrators, tech product managers and other positions. They worked at the Headquarters in Seattle.

The workers were previously notified about the cuts on April 21st.

Starbucks Filings with Federal Government Indicate Greater Lean on AI

Last September in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said it had to keep improving its marketing and data analytics, and AI tools, over fears they could lose consumer interests and market share.

Starbucks has already seen its massive consumer base eroded especially by regional competitors. Their market share has dropped from 52 percent in 2023, to 48 percent in 2026. In WA, and the western US, competition from Dutch Bros, and even smaller outlets such as Wake Up Call, have eroded their base.

When the tech cuts were announced, many observers believed it was related to their building new corporate headquarters in Nashville, but upon further examination, much of it is possibly tech and AI-related.

Starbucks is Quietly Pushing new AI-related Tools

According to Geekwire, under new CEO Brian Niccol, since 2024, Starbucks has been pushing a new AI-powered drink ordering assistant, as well as algorythms that manages mobile order timing.