During the Cold War, a number of underground ICBM missle silos were built across the US, most of of them in the West and Pacific Northwest, many in the Midwest. ICBM stands for intercontinental ballistic missle.

We had a number of of them in WA state, out of the peak number of 1,200. They were designed to deliver either a Minuteman, Titan or Atlas rocket loaded with nuclear payload wherever it was intended to go. (All images courtesy of Boundless States website and Christy Lee-Naumann at Real Estate by You, LLC-MLS listing 202426691)

Former Atlas ICBM Site Near Sprague (SW of Spokane) is for Sale--as a Home!

50342 Brown Road East in Sprague is where you will find this former rocket silo, priced at $1.345 million, it includes the entire complex, which is 24 acres. Offered by Christy Lee-Naumann at Real Estate by You, LLC, the website posting includes such selling points as: "Potential Uses Beyond Survival," and "Surprising Livability with Modern Features."

The red circled area in the photo are the actual doors which opened to allow the ICBM to leave its underground "lair."

missle site for sale--- missle site for sale--- loading...

Get our free mobile app

The 24 acres features a monster-sized shop well over 3,000 square feeet, large sleeping and living room areas which have been partially or fully renovated.

inside missle site boundless states.com inside missle site boundless states.com loading...

There are several large tunnels as part of the massive structure, which housed the crew charged with maintaining, and if necessary, launching the 82-85 foot tall Atlas rocket, depending on the model. It has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, but the listing doesn't say what the status of the actual rocket silo is. However, when you see the overhead views, the large concrete 'patio-looking' slab that resembles a stop-sign are the doors to the silo where the missle was stored.

In case of 'emergency,' (haha!) the slab, which was split down the middle would slide back, a huge plume of smoke would puff out, and the missle would emerge from the ground...luckily, that never happened.

Based on US Military data, it is presumed this Atlas location, along with hundreds of others, were officially decommissioned and stripped out by the end of 1965, replaced by newer Minuteman rockets in other silos. The last Minuteman missles were gone by 2014.