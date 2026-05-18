For years, Spout Springs was a popular ski resort in Oregon, about 38 miles southeast of Milton-Freewater, before closing in 2016. Now Umatilla County is looking to change that.

County Has Invited Proposals to Be Submitted for Re-Opening and Operating

Spout Springs first began operations as a tow-rope private facility, then in 1956 began to offer public skiing. For years it thrived, but in the mid 2010's some issues arose. A bitter dispute with the National Forest Service resulted a nullification in their special use permit. The reason for the revocation was because the USFS designated the resort as multi-use, allowing snowmobilers to park there.

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John Murray, who operated the facility at the time, argued that created dangerous conditions for skiers and snowboarders. Then in 2017-18, some severe weather damaged on of their primary ski lifts and runs, and financial woes led to the facility closing.

Now, Umatilla County would Like It to Re-Open

Businesses have until May 20th to submit proposals, the county believes it would bring more tourism and economic growth to the region. And, would offer another outdoor pastime for skiers and boarders.

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That Oregon Life reports the resort has 13 trails, two chairlifts and a total vertical drop of 530 feet. The article they ran about the proposals indicated this is nothing new, there's a movement in the west to restore smaller, more intimate ski resorts in a number of areas, for a wide variety of reasons.

Smaller resorts often have more sense of community and are viewed as historical locations as well as recreational.

Previously, the resort was for sale in 2015 for $1.25 million but nothing came of it.