Spokane Woman Stabs 2 Family Members, Herself Before Arrest

\A 43-year-old woman is facing at least 2 counts of 1st Degree Assault following a knife attack Monday afternoon.

Spokane County Deputies called to a home in the Valley

Around 3:40 PM, Officers were called to a home near E. Boone Avenue and N. Vista Road, just west of Argonne Road, about a domestic stabbing.

The suspect, Teri L, Suiter, was spotted at the location holding a knife, with what appeared to be blood stains and what were later found to be self-inflicted wounds on her person.

She had stabbed 2 female family members inside the home, and Officers decided quick action was needed. Given her behavior and the injured persons inside the home, Suiter was Tasered, which quickly subdued her.

The two injured women were taken to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Suiter was also transported and treated, then booked into the Spokane County Jail. The investigation continues.

Due to the seriousness of the issue, Spokane County dispatched the Major Crimes Unit to continue the investigation.