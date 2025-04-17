Spokane Woman Busted for “Abuse of 911″–300 Texts in 3 Hours

It's believed to be the first reported case of "Abuse of 911" in Spokane, or Eastern WA for that matter, at least for a number of years.

Spokane Valley woman arrested for abuse

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office released information Thursday (April 17) that charges have been filed against a Spokane Valley woman for Abuse of 911.

For a number of years, WA State has had laws on the books governing the misuse, or abuse of the 911 emergency call system. These laws determine if a person can be charged for making a false report, prohibiting someone else from calling 911, or in this case, clogging up the system. Abuse of 911 is part of the Revised Code of WA (law) RCW 9A.84.040.

Last Sunday beginning at 8:30 AM, Spokane County Deputies began to respond to a woman only known as 45-year-old Jane Doe, who began to flood the dispatch system with emergency texts. She demanded food, a new cellphone, and during one of the early visits by Deputies, she admitted she did it to get the attention of law enforcement.

Later the SCSO said her name was not released due to her mental health issues.

Get our free mobile app

When Deputies knocked on her door, she opened it, and threw out a stress ball. Finally, after realizing she was potentially jamming up the system. authorities took her into protective custody, telling her she would get some help. Officers quickly realized by noon that day she needed mental health crisis assistance.

After being transported to the Spokane County Jail, and being charged, she was given some mental health help. But because of the volume of 911 texts and the potential for it to happen again, authorities found she clearly met the standard for the Abuse charges.

It's a misdemeanor, but depending on the circumstances, can be a gross misdemeanor or even a felony. The SCSO did not specify what level of charges she will face.

She had been warned if she continued the behavior she would be arrested, but sent another 90 texts following that warning.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)