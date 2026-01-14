Spokane Officers Break Up Huge Construction Equipment Theft Ring

Authorities say it's one of the biggest tool, construction and appliance theft operations in Spokane history.

Deputies Break Up Major Fencing Operation

The Spokane County Sheriff's Department says a 26-year-old Spokane man is facing multiple charges related to theft and resale of stolen goods.

In December, Detectives began to investigate several construction site thefts involving stolen tools, and even household appliances. The locations were scattered throughout the county.

Working with the victims, the SCSO says they were able to establish a likely suspect, identified as Andrew A. Mackey.

As Detectives continued to work the case, they were helped greatly when the spotted a number of online social media sales pages that were advertising many of the items reported stolen. A warrant was served, but he was not at his home at E. 1st Street and S. Napa Street.

Stolen Flooring sale site--SCSO Facebook Stolen Flooring sale site--SCSO Facebook loading...

Detectives were able to retrieve numerous tools, building supplies and even appliances, some of which are pictured in our story. All told, so far, Officials have been able to return over $17,000 worth of stolen items to their rightful owners.

In addition to the tools, the SCSO also seized both of his vehicles, a 1993 Ford F450 and a 2007 GMC Sierra, and they confiscated over $2,500 in cash.

More stolen appliances--SCSO Facebook page More stolen appliances--SCSO Facebook page loading...

Mackey was located just before Christmas and booked into the Spokane County Jail on multiple felony/misdemeanor charges and unrelated arrest warrants.

The investigation continues.