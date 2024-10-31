Spokane Suspect Hits Deputy’s Car, Fence, Crashes Twice [VIDEO]

An 18-year-old woman, who had eluded authorities before, was finally corralled after a wild driving spree Tuesday night.

Spokane County Deputies pursue, catch wild dangerous driver

October 25th, the suspect was seen speeding and driving dangerously in the 900 block of East Francis around 6 PM. Due to safety concerns, the Officer terminated the pursuit. However, Tuesday night around 11 PM, SCSO Deputies located the suspect's vehicle, she was wanted on an outstanding Idaho warrant and local misdemeanor charge.

Her car was spotted with the engine running in the 7100 block of East Pacific, but as an Officer approached her with his gun drawn and ordered her out of the car, she put the vehicle in reverse and slammed into the front bumper of the patrol unit.

Then she sped off but not before driving through a fence and knocking down a porch support post, damaging an unoccupied truck nearby. The driver raced away from Deputies, who were still able to shadow her until she reached an area with less traffic.

The chase was ended when she collided with a van near North Argonne Road and Euclid. After the crash, a white baggie believed to containing meth was found in her car, and her behavior led Deputies to believe she was under the influence. 18-year-old Ella N. Villareal is now facing a huge list of charges, including (from SCSO):

"Assault 2nd Degree and Attempt to Elude Law Enforcement (2 counts), all felonies. She was also booked on misdemeanor charges of Hit-and-Run: Property Damage, DUI, Driving While Suspended, and a misdemeanor warrant (Making False Statements). Additionally, she was booked as a Fugitive on her felony Idaho warrant (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), pending extradition."