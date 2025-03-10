Spokane County Deputies captured a car theft suspect using shaved keys.

The suspect got truck stuck in mud

Last Thursday evening, Spokane Deputies were called to a residence near Fairchild Air Force Base southwest of town, about a suspicious person.

Around 5:30 PM while answering the trespassing call, the witness said a man drove a white Chevy pickup onto his property but then got stuck up to the hubs in mud. The driver got out and walked away, leaving the truck behind.

Deputies found what is referred to as a shaved key in the truck's ignition, it said "Dodge" on it. A shaved key is one that is cut or filed in a manner to it will potentially fit multiple types of vehicles. By inserting and jiggling the key in the ignition, a shaved key can 'fool' the ignition into allowing the vehicle to be started.

Deputies learned the truck had been stolen from a business in Spokane earlier in the day, the owner had both sets of keys and no one was allowed to take it. Later, WSP Troopers located the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Brandon B. Grothe, who was located further south.

His identity was confirmed by the original caller, and during a search Troopers and Deputies found another set of shaved Dodge Ram keys on his person. Grothe told Officers he was high on meth, and did not remember how he ended up near Medical Lake, and didn't recall stealing the vehicles. He's now in the Spokane County Jail.