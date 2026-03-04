Victim Seriously Hurt, Dog Killed in Early Morning Spokane Valley Shooting

Spokane County Deputies continue to work a crime scene in the Valley after an early morning shooting on Wednesday.

A Victim Was Found in Critical Condition

Around 4:50 AM Officer were called to the 18100 block of E. Cowley Avenue, north of Sprague, and halfway between the City of Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake, about gunfire.

When they arrived, they found an adult male victim who was in critical condition from gunshot wounds. That person was rushed to an area hospital, an adult male who was believed to be involved was located elsewhere and was being interviewed. Witnesses said the shooter had fled the scene before Officers arrived.

Argument Led to the Shooting, and Claimed the Life of a Dog

The SCSO says an argument between the male suspect and the victim escalated and ended in gunfire, and a deceased dog was also found at the scene, it had been shot.

Officers said there's no threat to the public, the two apparently know each other. No arrests have been made yet, no other details released.

