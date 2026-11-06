Because the suspect is being extradited to WA state, the charges stem from his time in Spokane.

Former Spokane Public Defender Arrested on Multiple Counts of Child Porn

First Assistant US Attorney Pete Serrano released information Friday, November 7th. indicating a former Spokane Prosecuting Attorney's Office Public Defender has been located and arrested in Whichita, Kansas.

Michael Allen Jolstead, Jr., age not listed, is facing five counts related to chld pornogaphy. According to the US Attorney's Office in Spokane, they are:

"Production and Attempted Production of Child Pornography, Attempted Online Enticement of a Minor, Receipt of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography."

He was Located and Arrested Friday Morning

The information release did not specify any timetable or chain of events, but Serrano said Joistead had moved to Kansas and was working as prosecutor in Whichita. Following his court appearance in Kansas Friday afternoon, he will be extradited to Spokane and formally booked.

The US Attorney's Office said the investigation and arrest were a joint effort between FBI Investigators in Washington State and Kansas. No other information has yet been released.