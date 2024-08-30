Spokane Offices Raid, Shut Down ‘Crime-Drug’ House in Valley

The Spokane County Sheriff's Department reports a search of a home in the Spokane Valley has resulted in one arrest and there are likely more.

Officers raid the home, find weapons, and drugs

For a number of months law enforcement had been investigating the home in the 7300 block of East 4th. Ave and neighbors had reported a lot of suspicious activity including (according to SCSO):

"...arrest warrants, medics calls for drug overdoses, domestic violence, suspicious persons/vehicles, and others. SVIU developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant and arrest the suspect for felony and misdemeanor crimes."

Drugs found in home (SCSO)

August 30th. Spokane Deputies searched the home and arrested 35-year-old Cody J. Jenson, who was living there. Among the items Officers found in the home included:

" (16) cellphones, (1) laptop computer, (1) bag containing multiple electronic devices, (5) baggies containing controlled substances believed to be fentanyl powder, (1) a baggie containing a rock-like substance to be tested, (5) drug scales (multiple w/ drug residue on them), (1) container w/ white powder believed to be fentanyl powder, (1) measuring cup w/ drug residue, (1) Sig Sauer 9mm Handgun, (1) Black AR-15 5.56 rifle, (1) Magazine containing (30) 5.56 rounds, and (1) magazine containing (20) .40 caliber rounds."

The Sig Sauer handgun had been reported stolen out of Spokane earlier this summer. The SPSO says more arrests are likely, and the investigation continues. Due to the home being within 1,000 feet of an elementary school, additional charges will likely be levied because of the drugs.