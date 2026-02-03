Spokane Council to Vote On “NO-ICE” Zones at February 23rd Meeting

Because immigration is considered a Federal issue, city, state or county laws conflicting with them are considered un-constitutional. But that is not stopping the Spokane City Council from voting on a new proposal in a few weeks.

Spokane Proposes NO ICE zones where warrants are required

Federal law does say ICE, CBP, and other agencies cannot force local law enforcement to assist them, but when it comes to independent Federal enforcement, in the big pictrure, the Feds win.

The Spokane City Council Safety Committee has introduced a proposal to ban ICE from gathering, operating or otherwise conducting operations on city-owned property.

It also requires warrants from Federal agents as well. One of the Council Members and sponsors of the ordinance, Sarah Dixit, said in a statement:

“In Spokane, we all belong, and that includes our immigrant neighbors regardless of their immigration status."

That appears to be a thinly-veiled way of saying illegals are welcome and 'protected' in Spokane. The ordinance also would provide opportunities to seek "judicial relief" if this ordinance is violated (by Federal entities). However, like immigration law, the judicial relief in Spokane would be overridden because as we alluded to earlier, Federal law overrides 'local' laws that try to interfere.

The committee and council plan to vote on the ordinance February 23rd.