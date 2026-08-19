Fortunately, no explosions or injuries were reported.

Spokane Man Has Bizarre Reason for Setting a Gas Pump on Fire

When you are getting gas at your favorite retailer, you've probably noticed a bright red button or switch mounted on the building or somewhere nearby. It's usually labeled "emergency shutoff switch." In this Spokane case, it performed as it was intended to.

Around 3:20 AM, Tuesday morning (August 18) Spokane County Deputies were called to the Glenn's Food Market, located at 11810 N. Market Street. The location is in Mead, just north of Spokane, not too far from Mt. Spokane HS.

When Deputies Arrived, the Found a Gas Pump was On Fire

The SCSO says 51-year-old James F. Snyder was located in the parking lot, a witness reported, as did the store clerk, he'd been acting erratically, dancing and running around the area for nearly an hour.

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As SCSO Deputies neared the location they were told Snyder has set one of the pumps on fire. Fortunately, thanks to help from a Good Samaritan, Deputies, and the store clerk, they were able to locate and press the emergency pump shutoff switch, which cut the gas supply to the hoses, preventing a larger explosion.

Snyder is circled in red in this image from the SCSO, after lighting the fire.

The Suspect Had a Bizarre Excuse

Snyder was apprehended, and told Deputies 3 people whom he could not "see", were chasing him, and he started the fire to get Officer's attention. He claimed he was scared, pulled out his credit card, activated the pump, then sprayed gas on the ground and lit it.

The SCSO says the store owner, who was notified and came to the location, estimated total damages at probably $200,000. The SCSO said Snyder is facing multiple felony charges, but did not say if he was going to receive a psychiatric evaluation.