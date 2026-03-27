‘Bullet In Your Head’ Threat Lands Spokane Valley Man in Jail on Multiple Felonies

Telling your neighbor you're going to put a bullet in their head is not being very Mr. Rodger's Neighbohood-like.

Spokane Valley Man Jailed on Serious Threats

The Spokane Valley Sheriff's Department on Wednesday responded to the 1900 block of North Greenacres Road about a gun-waving man.

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The location is near Liberty Lake, not far from the Idaho border. When Officers arrived the found some people hiding behind a car in their driveway. They told Deputies their neighbor, identified as 69-year-old Bruce. A Matthews had threatened them with a handgun, and said he would put a bullet in their head.

Suspect in yard with gun---SCSO facebook Suspect in yard with gun---SCSO facebook loading...

This followed a verbal argument between the two parties, and apparently several neighbors have had issues with hin in the past. The people were outside working in their backyard when they'd been confronted by Matthews. Because of previous incidents, one of the persons began to record him using their cellphone video.

The Suspect Refused to Come Out of His House

Spokane SWAT and other officers set up a perimeter around his home, and began to call out on the bullhorn for him to come out peacefully. Attempts to call his phone were not answered.

Deputies reviewed the cellphone video and saw Matthews waving the gun and making the threats. Crisis and Mental Health Services were also called to the scene.

The Man Finally Gave Up

Finally, after over an hour, the suspect came out and surrendered, but he appeared to be heavily intoxicated, was slurring his words, and he told Officers he didn't remember any of the previous altercation. According to the SCSO he was taken to jail on the following charges:

"...Harassment, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of Intimidation/Brandishing a Weapon."

Inside his home, Officers found two loaded handguns, to shotguns and various amounts of ammunition.