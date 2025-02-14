Spokane Man Gets 25 Years for Sexual Crimes Against a Minor

A 25-year prison term, $63,000 in restitution. and lifetime supervised parole was given to a 31-year-old Spokane Valley man in US DIstrict Court Thursday.

The man had been abusing a minor and taking pictures

Nicholas James Thieschafer was investigated in February of 2023 after a minor came forward and said he had been sexually abusing them, and was taking pictures.

Law enforcement searched his home, and seized a number of electronic devices. They found over 3,300 images of various types of sexually abusive activity, including 877 pictures of the youth who came forward. They also found videos.

According to the US Attorney's Office. the case was investigated by:

"Homeland Security, Washington State Patrol, and the Spokane Police Department, which make up the Eastern Washington Missing and Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF), a Washington State Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) affiliate."