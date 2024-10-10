Spokane Man Gets 10 Years for Drug Crime Spree

A 34-year-old Spokane will spend ten years in Federal prison plus probation afterward, for his role in multiple drug-related incidents.

The suspect began by trying to rob a Spokane drug house

Brady Baughman attempted to rob the drug house, after the dealers realized he was using counterfeit money to buy the drugs, in February of 2022. The dealers chased Baughman across Spokane and shots were fired near the intersection of Nettleton and Rowan Ave. In his effort to escape, Baughman dropped the drugs and fled.

Then in August of 2022, A Spokane Police Officer spotted him riding his motorcycle 30 miles over the speed limit, then the pursuit was broken off because he entered a residential zone. Baughman crashed nearby, sustaining a significant head injury. Officers found over 1,000 Fentanyl pills and a 9 MM pistol.

While being treated in an area hospital, Baughman learned he was going to be indicted on numerous charges, and slipped out of the facility. However, he was finally located and arrested in March of 2023, at that time he also had another stash of over 1,500 pills.

Get our free mobile app

The US Attorney's Office says he will also get five years probation after the ten-year sentence.