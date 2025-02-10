Spokane, Idaho Officers-US Marshals Nab Wanted Sex Offender

Deputies from Spokane County, Idaho Officers, and US Marshals have located and arrested a wanted suspect, who was sought on multiple sexual assault and related charges.

The suspect was located over the weekend in Spokane

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Frank Cunningham was sought on warrants for 3 counts of rape and 3 counts of video voyeurism. Video voyeurism is a felony in all 50 states, it involves recording someone without their permission, usually related to sexual behavior or purposes. It is considered a sex crime.

February 7th, an Idaho Court out of Couer D' Alene issued the arrest warrants for Cunningham. The next day, he was located and arrested in an area near S. Thor and East Third Ave. in Spokane.

He was captured without incident and is awaiting extradition to Idaho. Multiple agencies participated in the search and arrest.