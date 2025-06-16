Spokane-Idaho 140 MPH Carjacking Chase Ends with Dead Suspect

A male suspect is dead after a wild series of carjackings that went from Spokane into Idaho Sunday morning.

Incidents began around 8:30 AM

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports they were called about a carjacking in the 16000 block of East Sprague, where a man stole a Dodge Challenger using a handgun and rifle. The two victims were not hurt, the driver was then chased on I-90 east into Idaho at a speed reaching 140 MPH.

A short time later a shooting was reported in Kootenai County near Stateline, Idaho. The suspect attempted to carjack several vehicles without success, but fatally shot one of the victims. After stealing another vehicle, he re-entered Spokane County. After dumping that car, he stole a grey truck and was spotted near East Trent.

At Sullivan Road, spike strips successfully shredded the tires, the suspect dropped from 120 MPH to about 80. As he approached a group of WSP Troopers who were investigated an unrelated traffic incident, he crashed into another person's car and a WSP Cruiser. The man was seen pointing his rifle and shooting, believed to be at the Officers.

Get our free mobile app

Finally, after gunfire was reported by the Officers at the scene, the suspect was found at the scene on the ground with his rifle, but he died from his wounds.

A full-scale investigation has been launched into the incident, which the SCSO says will take some time to fully unravel.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)