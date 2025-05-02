Spokane Firm Hopes to Use AI to Improve Cancer Detection

A Spokane-based tech firm has received a $7.5 million dollar grant to use AI to speed up cancer diagnosis.

The company was founded in 2017

Gestalt Diagnostics is based in Spokane, and has workers based around the country. Their new grant will be tasked with utilizing AI to boost their digital pathology analysis. If that sounds like a mouthful, it means they want to speed up real-time collaborations between pathologists and health providers.

Pathologists are the folks who study and research diseases, and analyze tissue, blood, and other samples to determine if someone has an illness, including cancer.

According to Geekwire:

"The new funding will support efforts to reach more customers, improve the tool’s AI capabilities, and aid in the pursuit of Food and Drug Administration clearance."

Get our free mobile app

Gestalt is one of 57 biotech companies who call Spokane home.