Violent Spokane Felon Caught After Chase With Kidnap Victims in Car

A 32-year-old Spokane man remains in jail after a wild weekend chase. This image is of the suspect's car after crashing.

The suspect forced a victim, and two juveniles into his car

The Spokane County Sheriff's Department reports Saturday evening, around 10:05 PM, they received a Domestic Violence report from nearby Airway Heights, which is just south of town.

32-year-old Antonio M. Davis, a convicted violent felon, had reportedly forced an adult and two juveniles into his car at gunpoint. Airway Heights Police did not find him at the original scene, but his car was later located near W. Whistalks Way and N. Government Way which is near Riverside State Park in West Spokane.

Deputies located his car and pursued him. After initially slowing down, Davis attempted to speed away, but crashed against a curb a short time later Browne's Addition in SE Spokane.

Get our free mobile app

He was captured by several Deputies, and after receiving medical treatment was taken to jail. The three kidnap victims in his car suffered minor injuries but were otherwise OK. Davis is facing a multitude of Spokane County and Airway Heights PD charges.