Spokane Fatal Shooter Captured by US Marshals

Spokane County Deputies and the US Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force have apprehended a 21-year-old in connection with a fatal shooting from April 21st. and he's been charged.

The incident began as an argument among people who knew each other.

Monday, April 21st Deputies responded to an area near West Geiger Boulevard and S. Hayward Road about gunfire. The location is just west of Spokane.

When Deputies arrived, they found a man lying near the road, suffering from at least one wound, and he did not have a pulse. Despite CPR and other lifesaving measures he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 911 caller reported seeing three males leaving the area through a field, when Deputies arrived they saw one adult male running, he was detained and questioned.

The victim's name has not yet been released. Then on Monday, April 28th, after an investigation, US Marshals located and arrested 21-year-old William K. Baldwin in North Spokane without incident. He's facing 2nd. Degree Murder charges.

Officials said the suspect, victim and others at the scene all knew each other, and an argument led to the shooting.

The investigation continues.