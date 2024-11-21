Spokane DV Strangulation Suspect Captured After Violent Armed Assault

A Domestic Violence suspect is in the Spokane County Jail after a violent armed assault.

The suspect was captured, Deputies find illegal weapons

Around 1:10 AM Wednesday morning, Spokane County Deputies were called to the 1200 block of North Barker Road, in the East Spokane area known as Greenacres.

They found a female victim, who had evidence she was badly beaten. She told Deputies about two hours earlier, the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Alexander Y. Germanovich of Spokane, had violently punched and strangled her, pointed a gun at her head and threatened to kill her several times.

Germanovich then drove her to the location on Barker and let her out of his truck.

Deputies located his vehicle a few miles away, and multiple officers responded to the traffic stop. Germanovich gave up without a fight, but Officers found a firearm in his truck, and four others at his home. Because he's a convicted felon, he can't possess guns.

He's now facing multiple felony DV, Strangulation, and weapons charges. The woman refused treatment at the scene.