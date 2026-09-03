The man's criminal history dates back to 1999.

Spokane Man and Woman Arrested for Drugs and IIllegal Weapons

A months-long investigation by the Spokane County Sheriff's Department and other agencies resulted in raids on two Spokane-area homes August 31st. and nabbed the two suspects.

The SCSO says the man, 45-year-old Ryan L. Patterson is facing at least 3 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance as well as illegal weapons charges. His co-hort, 36-year-old Karena R. Hansen, is facing one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver.

Two Homes Were Raided August 31st.

The houses, in the 800 block of S. Sherman Street and the 3100 block of N. Crestline Street, were searched, and the SCSO and US Marshals found large amounts of fentanyl and meth, drug equipment and other related items. New charges are also being prepared because Officers alsos found 3 weapons, ammunition, and an illegal silencer. They are known as suppressors, and are considerd highly illegal.

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The SCSO says Patterson is a 16-time convicted felon, with crimes ranging from drugs to assault, arson, theft, cyberstalking, witness tampering, illegal weapons possession and more. Hansen is an 8-time convicted felon, including theft, vehicle theft, forgery, possession of stolen property and more.

READ More: Pasco Police Conduct Multiple Drug Sweeps in Downtown Parks.

Two other suspects were also arrested, one was released, the other posted bail. Patterson and Hansen remain in custody.

Patterson's Criminal HIstory Goes Back 27 Years

Officials said Patterson has a criminal history going back to 1999, he has faced at least 24 charges, and has had 16 convictions. The investigation continues. Officials didn't say if more arrests are expected.