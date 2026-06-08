There's a reason why traffic engineers post speed limits signs on sharp corners, or other traffic 'obstacles.' Sometimes we sneer or think, 'this isnt' that sharp," then all of a sudden when you run up on a curve, you're slamming on the binders because you realize you were going way....too....fast.

Spokane Man Loses Control on County Road

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office Monday (June 8) released information about a single-truck fatal crash a few miles east of Cheney and south of Spokane.

Around 3:10 PM, a man was driving his F-250 on E. Valley Chapel Road near S. Latah Creek Road, when he failed to negotiate a sharp corner.

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His truck sped off the road after he lost control, slammed into a tree, then crashed into a second before stopping. When Deputies arrived, another driver was trying to administer CPR and emergency aid, but despite their efforts along with Spokane County EMS, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

SCSO Says Excessive Speed Was the Deciding Factor

Judging from the curve in the road, from a picture provided by the SCSO, the truck had to be traveling at a high rate of speed. The ID of the victim and additional information will be released soon, according to the SCSO.

This region of the county, like a lot of other rural areas, has a lot of winding curvy two-lane roads, that follow the lay of the land, as opposed to just carving the road straight through.

The man was the only occupant in the truck.