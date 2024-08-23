Spokane Deputy Recovering from Stabbing, Suspect ID’d, Caught

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says the suspect in the stabbing of a Deputy is known to law enforcement for behaviorally-related issues. This image shows her dropping her knife after being hit by a Taser.

Deputy stabbed, recovering in hospital

The SPSO says the Officer will be released soon following successful surgery, and should eventually return to duty.

The female suspect accused of stabbing the Officer was identified as 32-year-old Gloria B. Endress (AKA: Engel W. Immer) was booked into the Spokane County Jail on 1st and 2nd Degree Assault, she was caught by Spokane Police who assisted on the call.

Thursday afternoon, Deputies had been dispatched to northern Spokane County, about Endress, who, according to the SCSO, was behaving strangely:

(Endress) "was walking up and down the road, through yards, and climbing fences in the 24000 block of N. Dalton Avenue. Additional callers reported the erratic female’s behavior and that she was running around calling for help."

Get our free mobile app

When Officers arrived, she had walked up to a white pickup and was trying to talk to the occupants through the front passenger window. When the Officers contacted her, she spun around, began spraying mace from a container, and pulled out a knife, which she used to stab the Deputy.

Despite efforts to defuse the situation, she refused to drop her weapons until finally, Officers used a Taser to subdue her. Authorities say she has been the subject of several previous crisis calls.