A Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy used a drone to search a home and traveled through multiple rooms before finding the suspect.

The man was wanted in connection with a Domestic Violence incident.

A Spokane County man is in jail after a standoff with Deputies, and they used a drone to help search the home and locate him.

35-year-old Danile J. Gadley Jr. was wanted in connection with an assault on a woman on August 26th. When Deputies arrived at the home in the 18700 block of E. Agusta Court in the Spokane Valley, they noticed what looked like knife slits and scrapes on the door and blood in several locations. That call had come in at 3:40 AM.

Once Deputies were able to identify the suspect in the assault, they dispatched the SWAT Team to the residence later in the morning. Because Gadley was known to have access to firearms, and what was believed to be violent behavior, a drone was used to search the home, where Gadley was located sleeping in a bedroom.

He was arrested and is now in the Spokane County Jail. This video from the SCSO shows the drone taking off and flying through the home prior to the arrest.