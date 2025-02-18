Spokane Deputies Searching for Woman Missing Since Feb 12th

Spokane County Deputies and Spokane Valley Police are asking for public help in locating a missing woman.

It is not known if she may have traveled outside the area

Authorities say 56-year-old Tori L. Gregory was last seen February 12th, and friends reported her missing shortly afterward.

They say it is very unlikely for her to disappear. She is 5. 8" 150 lbs. and drives a 2006 tan Toyota Sienna van with WA Disabled Plate #DP59770.

Officials did not say where she was last seen, but multiple attempts to contact her and locate her vehicle have failed. Deputies did not say if she is considered an endangered person with any significant health or mental issues.

Anyone who may have information is urged to call (509)-456-2233.