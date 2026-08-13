Some good news for Spokane-area residents, as far as the Spokane Complex fires are concerned.

Officials Report Major Progress in Containment

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office Thursday morning released updated figures on the three major fires being battled, also in Stevens County.

The Old Trails Fire, which began near Airway Heights, the Fairview, and Autumn Lane Fires, are all now 97 percent contained.

Get our free mobile app

Crews have made significant progress and all evaucation orders have been lifted. However, Officials say crews are still mopping up in many areas, and citizens are urged to give crews plenty or room to operate.

Spokane Officials Also Caution Residents Before they Try to Remove Fire Retardant

Citzens are cautioned to wait before using pressure washers, hard scrubbers or other abrasive methods to remove fire reatardant, Officials said there's a website that has instructions on how to safely get rid of it.

EPA Getting Involved As Well

The SCSO says vehicles and other metal structures may still contain some heat, and residents should be cautious when returning home or moving damaged or destroyed objects or materials. In some areas, especially public structures, power grids and such, the EPA is inspecting to make sure no hazardous materials have been released.

getty getty

Weather Expected to Cool a Little, but Heat to Return

Temperatures are expected to cool a bit, and cloudier weather has helped. There is a slight chance of some residual thunder and rain from the disturbance that's supposed to hit the Cascades over the next few days, but increased heat after that could trigger flareups.

Officials urge caution in previous evac zones, but say much improvement has been made. 833 total structures were destoyed, but crews saved at least 11,000 during the firefighting efforts.