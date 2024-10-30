Spokane City Council Passes Resolution Opposing I-2117

The Spokane City Council this week passed a resolution formally opposing Let's Go WA Initiative 2117, which would repeal the controversial Climate Commitment Act.

The Council claims the state has pledged CCA money for Spokane

According to The Center Square, the vote was 5-2 for the symbolic resolution that will have no effect on its passage.

The reasons given by the Council for opposing it are that the state has reportedly authorized $120 million in funding for projects "across Spokane County," but Officials did not specifically elaborate what they are for. They also claim there is a pledge for another $440 million in the future.

Some people who spoke at the council meeting said all the CCA has done is raise household costs for families, including an average of $.52 cents-per-gallon at the pump for gas.

Get our free mobile app

Let's Go WA says on average, the CCA has raised household expenses by at least $500 annually for families across WA state.

WA state has yet to release any data showing what effect the CCA has had on reducing carbon or other emissions in the state.

City officials did not specify if they have projects already slated to be funded by the $120 million of CCA money.