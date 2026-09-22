The quick thinking and brave actions of a Spokane Valley mother likely saved her children from harm.

Woman's Neighbor Attempts to Kidnap Children

Around 9:36 AM, Monday, Deputies were called to the 15600 block of East 4th. Ave about a child abduction.

Deputies said the mother told them she was getting ready to take her 7-year-old child to school, she also had a 19-month old child. As the mother exited her apartment she saw a neighbor grab her 7-year-old (who was standing outside) and race off. Just as the mother caught up to her, the 7-year-old broke free.

Then the Suspect Tried to Grab the Infant

The mother told her 7-year-old to run, and in the struggle with the suspect, both fell to the ground, as well as the 19-month old. However, the mother was able to break her free, and call 9-1-1.

When Deputies arrived they located the woman, 40-year-old Morgan L. Nelson, who is a convicted felon, and she was detained. Officers noticed her behavior was very erratic, she alternated between being very lucid and talkative and hyperventilating, then becoming very quiet and unresponsive.

She Told Officers She'd Had Too Much Heroin

The SCSO says Nelson made unsolicited statements hinting at drug use, including telling them she'd "had too much heroin." Spokane Valley Fire evaluated her before she was taken to the Spokane County Jail and booked on multiple charges, according to the SCSO:

"Kidnapping 2nd Degree (2 counts) and Assault 4th Degree (two counts)"

The investigation continues.