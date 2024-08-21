Spokane Burglary Suspect Has 55 Arrests Dating Back to 1992

A suspect in a Spokane residential burglary has more arrests than birthdays.

48-year-old suspect nabbed for recent thefts

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Department, Harry L Autrey is in the Spokane County Jail following his arrest for involvement in a burglary at a home in the 7600 block of North Altamont St. in Spokane's south downtown area.

The SCSO says a person house-sitting the location reported a break-in on August 10th, then surveillance cameras and a witness saw a pickup at the home again on August 13th, it matched the vehicle description previously reported.

SCSO Detectives located and arrested Autrey, finding several guns, tools, and other valuables taken from the home. When investigators did a background check on Autrey, they found some shocking statistics, according to the SCSO:

" A criminal history check for Autrey showed 55 arrests, 5 felony convictions, and 22 misdemeanor convictions from 1992 through 2023. His felony convictions were for Possessing Stolen Property 3rd Degree (5/2023), two counts of Theft with Extenuating Circumstances (8/2016), Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement (1/2006), Theft 2nd Degree (10/1994), and Trafficking in Stolen Property (10/1992)."

He is now in the Spokane County jail facing a new list of burglary and property damage charges from breaking into the most recent home. He's being held on a $100K bond.