A Federal judge has sentenced a former Spokane bank manager to 24 months in prison for her role in an embezzlement case.

Former manager stole $345K from the Bank of Idaho in Spokane

27-year-old Jessica Ann Marshall had worked at the Bank of Idaho downtown branch in Spokane. Between June and September of 2023, she stole $345,664 in cash from her drawer, ATM's and the bank vault.

According to the US Attorney's Office:

"Marshall falsified documents to reconcile the cash and directed bank employees to sign falsified count sheets in order to hide her theft and embezzlement. Marshall also used her position as Bank Manger to make fraudulent deposit transactions into her spouse’s account. These fraudulent transactions reflected that money was being deposited into the account; however, no funds were deposited."

When bank officials began to question shortages, she tried to cover her actions by using a co-worker's email account to send inaccurate information. According to the US Attorney's Office:

" United States District Judge Thomas O. Rice imposed a sentence of 24 months imprisonment to be followed by 5 years of supervised release, as well as restitution of $345,664.66 to be paid to the victim, the Bank of Idaho. Judge Rice ordered Ms. Marshall to be taken into custody immediately following the sentencing hearing. "