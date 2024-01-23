Spokane Area Man Gets 12 Years for Drugs, Guns, Explosives Charges

The US Attorney's Office for Eastern WA said Tuesday a 35-year-old man will spend 12 years in Federal prison on a variety of charges. This image shows the same kind of explosives found in suspect's storage shed.

The man was found guilty of Meth possession and intent to distribute

James Daniel Bacon, of Colbert, WA, was arrested on drug charges, following a DEA investigation. Colbert is a small unincorporated area 12 miles north of Spokane along State Highway 2.

Authorities searched a storage facility Bacon was using and made an alarming discovery. According to the US Attorney's Office:

"Agents found 2 pounds of methamphetamine, a body armor plate carrier and plates, a velcro “police” patch for the plate carrier, several weapons including an AR-15 style rifle with a large capacity magazine, a plastic tub with more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, 5 pounds of C-4 plastic explosives, and handcuffs."

Bacon got 12 years for the meth charge, and will also spend an additional 12 months in prison for violations of release from a previous 2011 case.

US Attorney Vanessa R. Waldreff said:

“Mr. Bacon was a repeat offender who continued to distribute poison in our neighborhoods. He also had access to weapons and military-grade explosives that he could use to harm others."

The case was investigated by the DEA, ATF, Spokane Police, FBI, DEA Spokane and Couer d' Alene task forces.