Spokane Sex Abuser Gets 23 Years, Molested Girl for A Decade

A man who abused and sexually assaulted a girl for over a decade will spend 23 years in prison.

The man began to abuse the girl in 2008

The Spokane County Sheriff's Department says the suspect, 49-year-old Caleb R. McKee, became the subject of an investigation in 2019 when the female victim, who was then in her late teens, told a school counselor about a pattern of sexual abuse that began in 2008.

Authorities said McKee was facing 8 counts related to his sexual crimes, " including second degree rape, two counts of rape of a child in the first degree, child molestation first degree, rape of a child second degree, child molestation second degree, bribing a witness, and tampering with a witness." (ISpokane County Sheriff's Department quote).

The tampering and bribing stemmed from McKee's attempts to coerce the victim into not reporting the abuse and not testifying in court.

Get our free mobile app

Officials said the jury found him guilty on all 8 counts, and additional time was added for aggravating circumstances, stemming from the cruelty and excessive abuse he subjected the girl to. Six additional such circumstances were asked for, and granted to enhance McKee's sentence.