Speeding HIt-And-Run Driver Slams into Horse Near Prosser Early Friday

Benton County investigators did not provide an update on the condition of the horse.

Early morning crash near Prosser, hit-and-run driver hits horse

Around 1:50 AM Friday morning Deputies responded to an area near the intersection of King Tull Rd/Missimer Rd. in Prosser, the location is about a mile northwest of town.

When they arrived they found a silver sedan had slammed into a horse that was standing in the road. Investigators said the car was likely traveling at a very high rate of speed when it hit the animal.

The hood, windshield and front of the car were crushed and destroyed, and blood spattered on the hood.

The driver had fled the scene before Deputies arrived, we don't know the condition of the horse. The investigation continues.