Speed Likely a Factor in Wild Fatal Grant County Rollover Crash

A Grant County man is dead, and authorities continue to investigate a wild one-car crash from Labor Day. The victim's car can be seen upside down in this image.

Car loses control, flies off road near Quincy

Around 3:26 Monday, Labor Day, the Grant County Sheriff's Department and Motor Vehicle unit were called to a location on the 20500 block of Road 6 Northwest. It's a rural country road southwest of Quincy.

A 2019 Dodge Challenger driven by 38-year-old Eduardo Diaz Magana of Quincy, and his brother, 48-year-old Noel Diaz Magana of Avondale AZ were traveling on the road when Magana apparently lost control.

The car left the road, slamming off of a utility pole (which was knocked down) then it hit another car parked on private property near home. The Challenger then rolled and came to a stop upside down against a large flatbed utility trailer parked at the location.

The driver was partially ejected from the car

The GCSO says upon arrival they found Eduardo Magana was partially ejected from the car and pinned underneath. He did not survive the crash, said the GCSO. Noel Magana suffered a significant laceration to his head and was taken to Quincy Valley Hospital where he was treated and released.

We don't know yet if the driver was wearing his seatbelt.

The accident continues to be investigated, the GCSO Motor Vehicle Unit says speed was a contributing factor to the crash.