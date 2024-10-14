Speed a Factor in Kennewick Motorcycle Crash and Brushfire

Despite cooler temps, conditions are still pretty dry in the Columbia Basin.

Late-night motorcycle crash starts fire

Around 10:38 PM Sunday night, Kennewick Police were called to an area in the general area of the Bob Olsen Parkway near South Montana Street about a motorcycle crash and brush fire.

When Police arrived, the found a man had crashed on his motorcycle, and the bike had set fire to some sagebrush nearby.

Kennewick Fire units were able to put out the flames, which were likely caused by the bike's hot exhaust. The rider was taken to an areas hospital with non-life threatening injuries. KPD says speed was a factor in the crash, the rider likely lost control.