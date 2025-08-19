Sparks From Truck’s Shredded Tire-Wheel Trigger big Kittitas Fire

It's been another long, dry fire season, and even the slightest spark can cause issues.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says an eastbound trailer on I-90 between Easton and Cle Elum had a tire go flat and shred, and sparks from the wheel triggered a handful of fires on the south side of the interstate on Monday.

Residents near South Cle Elum were given Level 1 get ready evacuation warnings, the nearby fish hatchery was closed, and other residents also warned as the fire initially was moving fast. A Type 3 fire team from the Department of Natural Resources was also called in to assess any further issues.

Aerial tankers provided support, as seen in this KCSO video. There were no reports of any damage to structures or other property.