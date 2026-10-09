Due to better than expected water level reports from the Bureau of Reclamation, one area irrigation district has extended their season another week.

South Columbia Basin is a Big District

The District is mostly ag related, serving just over 7,200 customers, but about the same number of acres as KID--who has over 22,000. KID has more residential. SCBID serves between 223-250,000 acres. Their map is pictured here. The four colored areas are the zones that make up the District. It stretches from Mattawa, to Connell, down through Franklin County to the Columbia River.

SCBID maps SCBID maps

The District, on Friday October 9th, reported they have extended their season through Friday October 23rd. instead of the 16th. This is especially important for ag operations, to get as much water as possible.

The District Says System Will be Drained Beginning Monday 10-26

The Bureau of Reclamation's October water forecast, their last of the season, shows September precipitation for the five reservoirs that supply our irrigation was over 125 percent of normal, and the bodies of water are 66 percent capacity.

Some stretches of cooler weather and voluntary watering cutbacks by residential customers in all central and eastern WA Districts helped greatly.

SCBID's statement also read in part:

" Questions regarding water shutoff dates may be directed to your watermaster office or

the District office at (509) 547-1735."