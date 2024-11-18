Sources Confirm FEMA Told to Avoid ‘Trump’, ‘White’ Households

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

On the heels of reports surfacing that FEMA Disaster workers intentionally 'avoided' homes with Trump signs in some disaster areas, other workers are now confirming the policy.

Fired FEMA worker says it's been happening for years

According to The New York Post, the supervisor who was fired for telling her workers go avoid homes with Trump signs says it's been a common practice, and says she's being "hung out to dry." Several more anonymous workers at FEMA now confirm this.

According to The Post:

"Marn’i Washington, who was fired last week over the saga, broke her silence in an interview with YouTube podcaster Roland Martin Monday, arguing she had just been following a widespread FEMA policy of avoiding “politically hostile” homes."

According to Washington, not just in Florida but also in the Carolinas, FEMA crews were instructed to be mindful of many of the homes in Western North Carolina, with officials saying those people tended to be largely Republican, and very conservative.

According to The Post, Washington said:

“FEMA preaches avoidance first, and then de-escalation. This is not isolated. This is a colossal event of avoidance."

A FEMA official backed up Washington’s claims, telling The Post the agency’s practice of skipping Trump-supporting houses — or avoiding “white or conservative-dominated” disaster zones altogether — is an open secret at the agency that has been going on for years."

Now, other FEMA workers have corroborated Washington's claims, saying higher-ups in FEMA told workers to operate this way.

Some FEMA workers said the policies began due to growing hostility toward the agency in some disaster areas. One anonymous worker said people don't like FEMA and are not afraid to voice their opinions.

But critics of the agency say the public frustration and hostility stems from ineptitude and inaction in times of disasters, and FEMA has not been doing its job of bringing immediate aid to workers in times of crisis.

A recent example in the western part of North Carolina when FEMA did not show up for days, then when they did all they brought were pallets of electric chain saws that required power chords---to areas without electricity due to the storms.

Numerous Congressional legislators are vowing to open investigations into FEMA's conduct, especially once Trump is in office come January 20th.