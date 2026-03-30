Is it possible to 'lose' a game even when you're ahead? Or the score is tied? Yes, it is. Especially in softball.

Oregon Wins over Northwestern in Rare Drop Dead Rule Game

The rule is not used much, if at all, in high school or college softball, because the two teams will play extra innings if necessary. However, in the world of high-level club softball tournaments, the drop dead time limit rule is utilized to keep things moving.

If a Team Is Tied or Ahead When Time Runs Out, That's The Game

Imagine in the Super Bowl, if they had a drop-dead time! The Drop Dead or time limit rule is this: When the first pitch is thrown, the umpire starts a timer, usually digital. Most club games have 90 minute drop dead times, to keep the tournament running on schedule, so teams don't have to wait for 30-40 minutes or even an hour for the game before them to finish.

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When the 'beeper' goes off, the umpire says TIME...that's game! If your'e in the middle of an inning, and time runs out, it doesn't count. So, if the game is tied, who wins? Or what if one team had taken the lead? Doesn't matter.

SO, How Do They Decide a Winner?

The game is 'rolled back' to the previous completed inning. So if Team A was ahead 3-2, then Team B tied it up in the next inning, due to the incomplete inning and rollback, Team A wins. To those unfamiliar with club softball, it sounds rediculous. But all tournaments let the teams know if they are using drop dead time limit rules.

Oregon Got a Win This Rare Way---Why?

Saturday, Oregon was leading 7-3 in the bottom of the 7th, Northwestern had the bases full and the winning run at the plate with only 1 out. The timer went off, and it was rolled back to the sixth inning, when Oregon was ahead 4-2. They were awarded the win.

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Why Was Drop Dead Used?

The Coaches had agreed on a time limit because Oregon had to make sure they didn't miss their flight back to Eugene...wow...! The result and the use of drop dead has set off a fury of conversation on both sides, including about the expanded Big 10 Conference having to experience so much cross-country travel and being at the 'mercy' of airline flights. Oregon took the series 2-1 over the Wildcats.