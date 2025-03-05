Social Security Admin Says Big Progress with “Aged” Records

The Social Security Administration released information on Wednesday providing an update on what they call "correcting beneficiary records" of persons 100 years of age or older.

President Trump referenced persons 100 or older, even 150, on the recipient rolls

During his address to Congress Tuesday night, President Trump referenced the work of the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, whose digging has revealed there are millions of persons 100 or older who are on the Social Security rolls.

The SSA said they continue to make good progress going through and correcting inaccurate or non-updated records in this area.

An interesting report from 2023 by way of the Office of Inspector General shows, following an investigation, SSA had not "established controls to annotate death information on citizens who had exceeded "reasonable life expectations."

The OIG report indicated in 2015, there were 6.5 million Americans on the rolls who were over the age of 112.

SSA said Wednesday, that the majority of persons referenced during the Presidential address to Congress did not have "do not have a date of death" associated with their records.

One of the methods used by SSA, they said, to determine a person's eligibility to get benefits, is reporting from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid on persons who have not used Medicare Part A or Part B. This is NOT their only tracking method, but it appears somewhere in their systems, accurate monitoring of death records is woefully behind.

Get our free mobile app

SSA went on to say not all of the disputed persons on their rolls are receiving benefits, but they said they will continue to go through and remove persons who are clearly deceased or otherwise ineligible to get benefits.

They did not specifically address the records showing persons who were aged 150 or older.

The absolute maximum age a person can receive SSA benefits cuts off at 115.