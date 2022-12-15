Snow Days in Seattle To Be Replaced by Remote Learning

getty getty loading...

The Seattle School District has seen its share of challenges keeping students in classrooms this year. School was delayed a week due to a teacher strike. Now the District has adopted a new snow day policy.

Seattle will replace days off with remote learning

The District has also seen its share of students missing school for a myriad of reasons. It is perhaps with this in mind the District has adopted a new snow-day policy, replacing the day off with remote learning.

According to MyNorthwest.com, next school year beginning January 3rd, schools will either be two hours late, or students will do remote classes.

The school year is already pushing to the end of June due to the teacher's strike, and officials feared it could be extended into July if the weather closed schools for any length of time.

So, the decision was made to forego days off, and have students utilize remote learning. According to MyNorthwest.com:

"The district says all students should bring home an SPS device and charger before the beginning of winter break. This will enable them to be prepared for inclement weather situations, should they occur."

Officials say the only likely scenario for closing schools without remote learning would be due to power outages. The District's ability to rapidly 'switch' to remote learning with very short notice remains to be seen, especially if there's only a couple of hours' notice about closures.

The new policy goes into effect in January after winter break.