Snohomish County Deputies Make Huge Stolen Vehicle, Weapons Bust
It began with an investigation into a stolen vehicle and sale, but turned into a lot more.
Snohomish County Deputies raid home in Marysville
The SCSO had applied for a search warrant related to a stolen commercial vehicle earlier this week.
Deputies were looking into a stolen commercial vehicle and the suspect(s) attempted to resell.
But when Detectives served the search warrant on a home in Marysville, they found 16 weapons, thousands of rounds of assorted ammunition, a homemade firearm suppressor (silencer), four stolen motorcycles, tools to manufacture firearms, and narcotics.
The SCSO says the investigation continues, and more arrests are likely to follow.
